Ghanaian Entrepreneur highlights diaspora’s impact on local economy



Ghanaian entrepreneur, Hamamat Beauty, has stressed the tangible impact the diaspora is making on the local economy, contributing to the development of the country.

She said this at the African Diaspora Investment Summit, which aims to foster collaboration with emerging Ghanaian businesses as well as empower their initiatives.

Highly distinguished personalities in the diaspora converged to explore avenues for investment on the African continent while also shedding light on challenges and opportunities.

Hamamat, who was one of the key speakers at the event, highlighted the need to harness the potential of the African diaspora for investment, innovation, and sustainable development.

She noted that the Diaspora had a crucial role to play in using the skills to change the narrative and help businesses on the continent, urging them to increase their investments.

Hamamat shared her perspective on navigating regulatory landscapes and leveraging technology for financial inclusion.

On stage was Forbes Africa He

ad of Digital Media PeaceHyde and Social Media Tycoon, Patricia Bright.

One of the key highlights of the summit was the rich tapestry of cultures and backgrounds represented.

Participants also engaged in dialogues that went beyond the surface, delving into the intricacies of sustainable development and responsible investment.

The summit served as a platform to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit within the African diaspora.

Participants shared their various success stories and insights into how they were contributing to the economic growth of the continent.

Source: Ghana News Agency