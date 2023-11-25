Ghanaian appointed Board Member of Science and Impact Advisory Group



Professor Eric Yirenkyi Danquah, the Director of the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI), University of Ghana, has been appointed as an Inaugural Board Member of the Science and Impact Advisory Group of the newly launched UK-CGIAR Centre.

This was in a statement issued by WACCI and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

On November 20, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the launch of the UK-CGIAR Centre at the Global Food Security Summit in London, an event hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation.

‘I am honoured to be appointed as one of the inaugural members of the Science and Impact Advisory Group of the new Centre,’ Prof Danquah stated.

The UK-CGIAR aims to support global food security by bringing together scientists from the UK and the CGIAR to form impact-focused research collaborations.

The UK-CGIAR Centre Science and Impact Advisory Group provides advice on the Centre’s strategic direction and offers independent assessment and opi

nion on project proposals elicited from project partners by the Secretariat on behalf of the Centre.

