Ghana supports the Republic of Trkiye with Cocoa products

The Government, through the Ministry of Finance has presented Cocoa products to the Republic of Trkiye in Ghana to support the victims of the devastating earthquake. The products include 130 metric tonnes of Cocoa Powder and 20 metric tonnes of Cocoa spread. On 6 February 2023, two earthquakes with magnitudes 7.8 and 7.5 heavily affected the provinces of Adiyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Elazig and Adana in Southern and Southeastern Turkiye, where almost 14 million people reside, including around 2 million Syrian refugees. According to the latest statement from the Ministry of Interior announced on 22 April, the number of people who lost their lives was 50,783 out of which 7,302 were refugees. The number of injured was 107,000 and 297 people who were reported missing have still not been reached. A total of 9.1 million people were affected by the earthquakes, three million people were displaced, and 298,000 buildings were destroyed. Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance presented the relief items and said, ‘We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Trkiye, as they grapple with the aftermath of the catastrophic earthquake that claimed over 50,000 lives and displaced millions from their homes.’ He said in this time of adversity, Ghana could not stand by idly, because the two nations had long shared a bond of friendship and cooperation rooted in mutual respect and shared values. Indeed, since 1958, the ties that bind the nations are not just merely economic, but rather fundamentally human. ‘As such we recognise that when a friend is in need, it is a moral imperative to lend a hand,’ he added. He said through the collaborative efforts of the Ministries of Finance, Foreign Affairs, and the Cocoa Processing Company have procured eleven 12 twenty-footer containers of ready-to-eat cocoa products as emergency relief items. The Minister said Cocoa was not just a commodity for the country but a symbol of national heritage and by sharing it, ‘we share with you, a piece of our history, and a piece of our soul.’ He expressed the hope that the humble gesture would comfort those in need, adding that it was the sincere hope that these supplies would alleviate some of the immediate challenges faced by those impacted by the disaster. Mrs Jane Gasu Aheto, the Director of the Legal and Treaties Bureau at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, said the gesture not only signified the strong bilateral relations that had existed between the two countries but was also a testament to the shared commitment to supporting each other in times of need. She said this year, 2023, marked the 65 Anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries with bilateral relations dated to 1958. She said the bilateral relations between the two countries had been fruitful and mutually beneficial over the years, where Ghana had always found in Trkiye a dependable partner. Mrs Aheto said the two countries continued to collaborate in various fields which had contributed to further deepening the bilateral relations. She said Ghana’s Cocoa, renowned for its exceptional quality and taste, carried the essence of the nation and as Ghana presented these Cocoa products. Mr Hseyin Gngör, Ambassador of Trkiye to Ghana, commended the people and government of Ghana for the gesture, adding that Ghana was really a partner. He said both countries were working closely on all fronts to provide and make lives better for their citizens.

Source: Ghana News Agency