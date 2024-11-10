Ghana Fact-Checking Coalition to Safeguard Election Information, Says National Media Commission.



Accra: The National Media Commission (NMC) has welcomed the formation of the Ghana Fact-Checking Coalition ahead of the 2024 General Election. The Commission emphasized the initiative’s critical role in countering misinformation and disinformation to promote peace and stability during the electoral process.

According to Ghana News Agency, the initiative was described by Mr. George Sarpong, Executive Secretary of the NMC, as one of the most crucial interventions needed to protect the nation’s information space as the elections approach. The Ghana Fact-Checking Coalition, launched by the Media Foundation for West Africa, Dubawa, FactSpace West Africa, and other civil society organizations, aims to address the threats posed by misinformation and disinformation to the country’s peace, stability, and democratic consolidation.

With the nation preparing to elect a President and Members of Parliament on December 7, 2024, the NMC expressed concern about the recent surge in “malign information operations.” The Coalit

ion’s strategy to leverage collective experience, expertise, credibility, and resources is seen as a significant enhancement of Ghana’s capacity to combat these threats and contain disinformation and Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI).

The NMC has called on all stakeholders committed to promoting peaceful elections to collaborate with the Coalition to ensure a peaceful and successful electoral process. In support of the Coalition’s work, the NMC also announced the upcoming launch of the Ghana Media Watch App, a technology designed to monitor disinformation, on Thursday, November 14, 2024.