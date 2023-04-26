Ghana Baptist Ministers kick against LGBTQ+, urges parliament to hasten the passage of bill

The Ministers Conference of the Ghana Baptist Convention (GBC) says the practice of LGBTQ+ should never be accepted as human rights issue in Ghana. They described the practice as ‘satanic’ and therefore, requested the Parliament of Ghana to hasten the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill currently before it to effectively criminalize the practice. The Reverend Dr Charles Owusu Ampofo, President of the Conference, indicated that per the functions and morals as believers and pastors, there was the need to caution Ghana against any pressure intended to compel the nation to accept the practice. Speaking at the GBC Ministers’ Conference and the 60th annual refreshers course and business session at Ejura, he said the acceptance of the practice would totally undermine family and human existence, which was God’s creation, and posed as a rebellion against God. According to him, such practices opposed cultural values as Ghanaians and Africans, on the whole. The theme for this year’s conference was: ‘The Costly Discipline of Godly Minister.’ Reverend Dr Ampofo, touching on the human rights aspect of the practice, described it ‘as an issue which is neither here nor there,’ adding that, it should not catch the interest of Ghanaians, while stakeholders put resources together to criminalize the acts. He counselled the ministers to establish and deepen relationship with believers, educate and nurture them on the consequences of immoralities and draw them closer God. Rev. Dr Ampofo stressed the need for religious and faith leaders to participate actively in discussions that addressed current socio-economic crises which hindered development and progress of the nation. This, he said was the way of contributing to the service of the church, people and the nation Ghana.

Source: Ghana News Agency