Ghana Armed Forces, Police to explore avenues to ensure continuous peaceEarth Hour commemorated in capital

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah Monday called on the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

The visit was to enhance collaboration between the Police and the Ghana Armed Forces and explore avenues to ensure the continuous peace and security of the country.

A statement issued in Accra said it was the maiden official visit by Lt. Gen. Oppong-Peprah to the Police Headquarters since assuming the highest Military Office.

The CDS assured the Police leadership of maintaining the strong working relationship between the two institutions for the betterment of Ghana, building upon the legacies of his predecessors.

Dr. Akuffo Dampare congratulated the CDS on his appointment and expressed gratitude for the visit and also assured him of the commitment of the Police Administration to continuously work with the Ghana Armed Forces and all the sister security agencies in the country.

Source: Ghana News Agency

WINDHOEK: In a bid for environmental stewardship and community engagement, the Hage Geingob Stadium on Tuesday played host to the ‘Give an Hour for Earth’ tree planting event, marking Earth Hour Namibia 2024.

This year’s event was celebrated under the theme ‘Give an Hour for Earth’ and honoured Namibia’s late President, Dr Hage Geingob.

Speaking during the event, Martha Kautanevalli, Miss Earth Namibia 2023, urged participants to embrace personal responsibility in fostering a healthier planet.

‘From opting for more sustainable transportation to energy-efficient habits, the transformative power of small daily actions amount to a massive change for our environment,’ she said.

Members of the public, learners, government officials and representatives from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) witnessed the planting of a Cyphostemma Juttae tree, a hardy species native to Namibia’s arid regions and known for its capacity to survive harsh conditions.

The Cyphostemma Juttae tree was chosen as a symbolic monument

to the late president, showing his enduring commitment to the country’s progress in the face of adversity.

Windhoek’s deputy mayor, Joseph Uapingene, lauded the presence of youth participants and called for continued dedication to environmental preservation and education.

‘It is high time that we are taught about our indigenous trees because they serve a great purpose in our day-to-day life.’

Johnson Ndokosho, Director of Forestry at the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, affirmed his ministry’s support for the initiative while stressing collective responsibility for environmental conservation.

‘It’s great planting a tree but we all need to plant trees and care for them to ensure that they grow to serve their intended purpose,’ said Ndokosho.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency