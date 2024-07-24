GFA announces dates for start of 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season



The Ghana Football Association has announced the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season will start on Friday, September 6, 2024.

The 2024/25 season, which is expected to conclude on Sunday, June 8, 2025, would consist of 34 weekends with no official Midweek Matchday.

This policy according to the GFA is aimed at lessening the travel burden on clubs.

The midweek will be used to clear outstanding games by clubs that are participating in the 2024/25 Africa Inter Club Competitions or rescheduled games.

The Premier League would go on a one-week break in the lead-up to the December 7, 2024, National Elections to enable players and officials to travel across the country to fulfil their civic duty and responsibilities.

The conclusion of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League on June 8, 2025, would give Clubs ample time to fulfil CAF’s Club Licensing requirement ahead of their Africa adventure in the 2025-26 Season.

Patrons of the Ghana Premier League look forward to an exciting season with the Champion of Champions slate

d for Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Source: Ghana News Agency