Germany seeking strengthened partnership with Angola

German ambassador to Angola Stefan Traumann Monday expressed his country’s availability to boost the strategic partnership with Angola and step up the exchange of experiences between the Parliaments of both countries.

The diplomat was speaking to the press at the end of a meeting with the National Assembly Speaker, Carolina Cerqueira.

Stefan Traumann considered the exchange of experiences crucial because the Parliaments are fundamental representations between the two countries and peoples.

The two interlocutors also discussed the support of the German Government in projects such as the construction of energy infrastructure (Caculo Cabaça Dam), renewable energies, in addition to the green hydrogen project, with the participation of Sonangol and a German company.

The German diplomat noted that his country also supports projects in Angola such as agribusiness, construction of hospitals and staff training. The two interlocutors also spoke of Angola’s role in promoting peace on the continental region, especially in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Stefan Traumann also told the National Assembly Speaker that the German Parliament will be represented with a high-level delegation at the 147th General Assembly of the Inter-parliamentary Union (UIP), scheduled for October this year, in Luanda.

Angola and Germany created the Bilateral Commission, as part of the “Joint Declaration of Intent”, signed on 8 July 2011. It is a platform for exchanging opinions of a general nature on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest, responsible for evaluation of the development of cooperation.

The parties are engaged in permanent development of bilateral talks, held,

mainly, since the visit of President João Lourenço to Berlin, in August 2018, as well as the delegations to Luanda of the Economic Affairs Committee of the Bundestag (German Parliament), in February 2019, and the President of the Federal Council, in July 2019.

Angola and Germany established diplomatic relations in 1979.

Angola and South Africa strengthen relations

Still on Monday, the first deputy Speaker of National Assembly, Américo Cunonoca, received, in audience, a South African Parliamentary delegation, with whom he established experiences in the parliamentary domain and the

management of public accounts.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)