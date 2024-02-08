Geingob’s daily memorial services shifted to Sam Nujoma Stadium

WINDHOEK: Newly-appointed Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Emma Theofelus, on Friday announced that the daily memorial services at the residence of late President Hage Geingob will no longer be conducted at his house.

As of Monday, the daily devotions and memorial services will happen at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Katutura. The venue of the final official memorial service will still be announced.

Theofelus was speaking at the Government Information Centre during the daily media briefing on the funeral of the late Geingob, who died last Sunday. She also said that the official memorial service and burial of Geingob will happen between 23 February and 24 February 2024.

She further added that Geingob’s body will lay in State in Windhoek and will not be taken to the regions. She however said that there shall be official regional memorial services leading up to the official main memorial service.

‘The services will be coordinated between the central government and governors’ offices,’ Theofe

lus said.

Logistical information will be communicated at a later stage, she added.

Source: Namibia Press Agency