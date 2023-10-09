Geingob to co-chair UN Summit of the Future

Presidential Press Secretary, Alfredo Hengari said on Thursday that President Hage Geingob will co-chair the Summit of the Future, which is slated for 23 and 24 September next year.

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution in 2022 to host the summit. Hengari was giving an update at the government information centre, on President Hage Geingob’s attendance at the recently concluded 78th United Nations General Assembly, saying he also had fruitful meetings on the margins of the event.

In addition to the general statement he made to the assembly, Geingob also met with Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, to discuss the summit, Hengari said.

“The summit will look specifically at the Sustainable Development Goals. The mandate of both leaders and our two countries is to see how the internal community can regain momentum in order to strengthen delivery on the sustainable development goals. The president also discussed a very important topic, climate change. Namibia is emerging as a champion in the fight against climate change and specifically the type of solutions that Namibia is providing in terms of decarbonisation,” Hengari said.

Hengari further maintained that the two heads of state touched on the Nama-Herero genocide.

Geingob also had bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo.

“That meeting focused on green hydrogen because Belgium is one of the key players in Namibia, in the green hydrogen space, with tangible investments in the sector. A Belgium company last week had a ground breaking ceremony to set up a green hydrogen fuel station. So jobs, as we speak, are being created in the green hydrogen space in addition to the scholarships that have been rolled out,” Hengari noted.

He further informed that Geingob met with the President of Hungary, Katalin Novak and African leaders.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency