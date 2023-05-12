Geingob lauds Nujoma for his role in Namibia’s independence

President Hage Geingob has paid homage to former President Sam Nujoma, saying he played a towering role in uniting Namibians in their march for a stable and prosperous Namibia.

Geingob issued the message in honour of Nujoma’s 94th birthday on Friday.

He thanked Nujoma for his sacrifice during the liberation struggle and for his bravery for seeing through the fight through to Namibia’s independence.

“As we progress towards Vision 2030, we pay homage to this stalwart of our liberation struggle and our Founding Father. Let us be reminded, especially in this Year of Revival, that ultimately, revolution is an act of hope. To see the fight for independence through, it was the hope for a liberated and prosperous nation that motivated the acts of bravery of Comrade Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma,” said Geingob.

Nujoma was born on 12 May 1929 in Ongandjera in northern Namibia. He was a founding member and the first president of Swapo, as well as the founding president of the Republic of Namibia.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency