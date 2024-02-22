GEA, Mastercard Foundation extends BizBox project to Volta region



The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) and the Mastercard Foundation have kicked off the ‘Business in a Box’ (BizBox) Project in the Volta region.

The four-year project, which was launched earlier this year, is a collaborative programme between the GEA and Mastercard Foundation and seeks to equip the youth with the requisite skills and knowledge in entrepreneurship.

It would be executed in all the 16 regions of the country and target about 250,000 young people between 15 to 35 years, with 70 per cent being women and 10 per cent persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The project would be anchored on five pillars- Youth skills development, Access to market, Access to start-up, Youth social network, and Institutional strengthening policy and regulatory support.

Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GEA, during a sensitisation programme to launch the regional project in Ho, in the Volta region said the project marked a significant milestone in their collective effort to empower the youth in the re

gion.

She said the initiative would focus on various sectors of the economy including agriculture and agri-business, tourism and creative arts industry, building and construction, electrical/electronics, wood and joinery, and hairdressing.

The CEO said the project builds on the successes of the Young Africa Works, implemented by the Agency and the Mastercard Foundation from 2020 to 2022, and provided employment opportunities for approximately 94,000 youth across the country.

Mrs Yankey-Ayeh said it was important for the country to direct its resources towards the development of the youth, noting that such interventions had a multiplicative impact on our society’s job and wealth goals.

She said the initiative was not just about numbers but about transforming lives and communities and called on the youth to take advantage of it to enhance their lots.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister commended the GEA and the Mastercard Foundation for their unwavering commitment to the development of the yout

h of the country.

He said the Government was dedicated to creating conducive environment where businesses, especially those owned by youth, women, and PWDs, could thrive.

Dr Letsa said the youth were valuable assets to the development of the country and the architects of its future, stating that the region was committed to creating a level playing field and providing opportunities for them to uncover their true potential.

The Minister urged traditional authorities, religious leaders, and community leaders to support the initiative and encourage the youth to participate fully for a collective transformation of the country.

Source: Ghana News Agency