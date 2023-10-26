GDCA, Right to Information Commission train journalists on RTI Law

The Ghana Developing Communities Association (GDCA), an NGO, in collaboration with the Right to Information Commission has trained some journalists on the Right to Information (RTI) Law. The two-day training, held in Tamale, brought together some selected journalists from the Northern, North East and Savannah Regions to equip them on how to apply the RTI Law in seeking information. The training was used to constitute the maiden edition of GDCA’s six-month fellowship for journalists to help promote accountable and transparent governance. Alhaji Osman Abdel-Rahman, Executive Director of GDCA, speaking during the training, said it was tailored to equip journalists with in-depth knowledge and skills related to the RTI Law. He added that it was to ensure that journalists had better appreciation of the RTI Law to enable them to demand accountability and transparency from duty-bearers. Madam Angela Kafui Attakpah, Senior Manager of Legal Affairs at the Right to Information Commission, said the RTI Law enabled a person(s) to seek information from public institutions. She indicated that although the law mandated members of the public access to information, certain institutions were exempt due to security reasons. Mr Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), urged journalists to focus on stories that would bring about positive change and transformation in the country.

Source: Ghana News Agency