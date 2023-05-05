GBFA delegation pays a courtesy call on South African High Commissioner

A delegation from the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) on Thursday, May 4, paid a courtesy call on the South Africa High Commissioner to Ghana, Madam Grace Jeanet Mason.

The visit was to discuss issues on the upcoming Arnold Classic Africa Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship to be held in South Africa.

The delegation was led by Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey the President of the GBFA and included Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, President of Table Tennis Association and 1st Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Prof. Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority, Mr. Godwin Frimpong, National/PRO Card Athlete and Ms. Christiana Ashley, Secretary General of the GBFA.

The purpose of the meeting was to discussed pressing issues to get Ghana’s representation at this year’s Arnold Classic Africa championship and other matters which would foster relationship between the two parties.

The meeting was also to express their profound gratitude to the South Africa High Commissioner for her role in facilitating Team Ghana’s South Africa Entry Visa acquisition.

The President of the GBFA said, ‘we also want to thank all Athletes for their patience and coordination in getting the matter resolved’.

‘We are grateful to you all for your dedication and commitment to the development of Bodybuilding and Fitness in Ghana and beyond.’

Source: Ghana News Agency