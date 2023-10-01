Gariseb and Shipanga looking forward to a great season

Debmarine Namibian Premiership coaches Richard Gariseb and Lucky Shipanga are determined to surpass their previous season’s performance in the Debmarine Namibia Premiership.

Shipanga, who coaches the coastal-based team, Blue Waters, finished the previous season as the runner-up, while Gariseb’s Okahandja United secured the sixth spot out of the 16 teams in the Debmarine Namibia Premiership.

In an interview with Nampa on Saturday, Shipanga acknowledged that losing points in the league is not something that any coach wishes for but is however adamant that his team will work hard to improve on their mistakes and focus more on their defence.

Shipanga added that football is about losing, winning, and drawing games, but if they are to challenge for the Premiership title, they must strive to improve themselves.

Gariseb on his part, expressed his delight for having collected his first points of the season after Okahandja United’s 2-1 win against Blue Waters.

‘Winning the match was crucial, as a loss could have made it difficult to achieve our goals for this season. Our goal for this season is to do better than the sixth spot, which we secured last season,’ said Gariseb.

Following the second round of matches in the 2023/24 Debmarine Namibia Premiership, Okahandja United currently occupies the eighth position on the league table with three points, while Blue Waters holds the fourth spot on the log with the same number of points but a better goal difference.

UNAM currently tops the standings with six points, while African Stars and Khomas NamPol are second and third, respectively but also on six points.

