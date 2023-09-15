GAF’s Southern Command counterinsurgency and counter-terrorism exercise takes off

The Southern Command of the Ghana Army has begun the 2023 Inter Unit March and shoot competition.

The two-day counterterrorism and counter-insurgency field training exercise codenamed Exercise ‘Kullum Shiri’, is being staged at Larteh in the Eastern Region.

The exercise aims to test the endurance, marksmanship, tactical and navigation skills of troops within the Command.

At the opening ceremony, Colonel Emmanuel Appiah, the Commanding Operations Officer at the Southern Command, said the setting and nature of the training are intended to sharpen the skills of military personnel to be combat-ready to deal with both perceived and potential threats to the country’s peace and security.

‘Threats of internal security, terrorism, secessionist activities, and insurgency, especially in neighbouring countries, are evidence of general insecurity in the Sub-Region, of which Ghana is not immune.

‘It is said that the Army cannot eradicate insurgency alone; neither can insurgency be eradicated without the Army,’ he said.

Col. Appiah explained that the objective of the exercise was to test the Command’s capacity to carry out key military strategies such as detailed planning, execution, command and control of long-range patrols and Counter-Insurgency operations.

The training was also to test the navigational, marksmanship and obstacle-crossing skills of troops and improve individual and team physical fitness and endurance.

It would also be used to identify potential participants for the upcoming Exercise TIGERS’ PATH 2023- a jungle exercise to test the ability of troops to counter threats against the country.

Col. Appiah used the platform to call for public support in gathering intelligence and information, which is essential to securing the nation and protecting the interests of the people.

‘The general public owes it a duty to complement the role of the security agencies by providing us with timely information about the movements and activities of suspected insurgents so that they can be dealt with decisively,’ he said.

This year’s exercise fits within the broader framework of the Ghana Army’s strategy, which seeks to prepare personnel to respond to contemporary threats like secessionism, terrorism, vigilantism and Galamsey activities.

Exercise ‘Kullum Shiri,’ which translates as ‘Ever Ready,’ denotes the army’s readiness to deal with threats to the nation at any time.

Over 170 officers and men who are participating in the exercise were drawn from six battalions and units within the Southern Command of the Ghana Army.

They include One Battalion of Infantry(1BN) Stationed in Michelle Camp, Tema, two Battalion of Infantry (2BN) stationed in Takoradi in the Western Region, five Battalion of Infantry (5BN) stationed at Burma Camp Greater Accra Region, 66 Artillery Regiment stationed at Ho, Volta Region, 48 Engineers stationed at Teshie and Southern Command Camp.

Source: Ghana News Agency