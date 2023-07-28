Fuel prices remain unchanged for August

The Ministry of Mines and Energy has announced that fuel prices will remain unchanged for the month of August.

Senior Public Relations Officer in the ministry, Andreas Simon in a media release issued on Friday said fuel prices will remain at N.dollars 19,78 per litre for petrol, while diesel 50 ppm will remain at N.dollars 19,05 per litre. The price of diesel 10 ppm will also remain at N.dollars 19,25 per litre.

Simon said the ministry recorded an under recovery on both petrol and diesel in July.

He said an under-recovery of 54 cents per litre on petrol was recorded during June, 53 cents per litre on diesel 50 ppm, and 54 cents on diesel 10 ppm.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency