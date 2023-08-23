FTDES report stresses need to seriously address disparities in access to green spaces

It is essential today to deal seriously with the disparities in access to green spaces that are leading to growing social and environmental inequalities, and to give these spaces greater importance within urban areas that are constantly expanding at their expense, according to a report on “the degradation of the Ennahli urban park. The reflection of the environmental strategy crisis,” published in August by the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES). The report points out that 52.6% of parks in the north-east region are in the governorate of Tunis, and 65% of urban parks and gardens in this governorate are concentrated in city centres and affluent neighbourhoods. In this respect, the report stresses the need to demand an equitable distribution and a fair management policy guaranteeing the quality of all parks, as well as upholding the right of all citizens, regardless of their place of residence or their social and economic situation, to a healthy and safe environment, with access to natural recreational areas close to where they live. The report, published in the biannual Environmental Justice magazine, shows that the deterioration of urban parks, including Ennahli, is one of the aspects that reveals the crisis of the country’s environmental strategy and the obstacles faced by the National Urban Parks Programme. “It reflects the problems associated with urbanisation, which is characterised by an inability to preserve and develop green spaces, thereby preventing any improvement in the quality of life for citizens. The political authorities do not consider access to a natural space within the city to be an essential civic right, even though it follows directly from the right to the city,” the report says. Significant deterioration of parks “After the 2011 revolution, the situation of green spaces in Tunisia deteriorated considerably, even for those that benefited from favourable conditions. Parks such as Ennahli in Ariana, Farhat Hached in Radés, El Mourouj and others have suffered significant deterioration. This deterioration is characterised by a significant decline in the quality of facilities and equipment, as well as a deterioration in cleanliness and maintenance. This finding suggests that Tunisia has lost its environmental strategy, the façade of which is urban parks, once considered a national priority,” the report says. In the case of Ennahli Park, the main factors contributing to its deterioration relate to the legal status of the National Environmental Protection Agency (ANPE) as the body responsible for managing the parks. According to the FTDES, ‘in addition to the lack of official status for the management of the three parks for which it is responsible, the ANPE has many internal problems. Since the revolution, several directors have been dismissed and replaced. In fact, since January 2023, the ANPE has been run by an interim director, and it was not until June 1, 2023 that the Ministry of the Environment appointed a new director general. This instability at the administrative level has had an impact on the management of the parks and has made it difficult to plan maintenance work.” Another factor contributing to the deterioration of urban parks is the lack of an internal irrigation system. Due to the lack or deterioration of affordable solutions such as wells and treated water, park managers are forced to use potable water for irrigation, resulting in high costs due to water and electricity bills.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse