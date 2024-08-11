Friends of the Nation calls for inclusive approach to fishing closed season



The Executive Director of Friends of the Nation (FoN), an environmental NGO, Mr Mevuta Donkris, has called for an inclusive approach to the closed fishing season by engaging fishers in identifying sustainable livelihood ventures for coastal communities.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Donkris commended the government for adopting the fishing closed season but noted that the ad-hoc approach had not been effective and might lead to fishers ignoring the closed season if not addressed.

He called for a collaborative effort between the government and fishers to address outstanding issues hampering the effective implementation of the closed season.

Mr. Donkris also urged the District Assemblies to prioritize the economic well-being of fishers and incorporate them into the planning process.

He advised the government to announce the closed season dates in advance to avoid keeping fishers in anxiety and ensure continued enforcement to prevent illegal activities.

The FoN Executive Director called on

stakeholders to contribute to the rejuvenation of the resource and end the blame game between trawlers and artisanal fishers.

He indicated that breaking the closed season law was a crime, noting that weak enforcement was an incentive for fishermen to perpetuate illegalities.

Mr. Donkris appealed to the government to equip the Fisheries Enforcement Unit of the Fisheries Commission with the necessary logistics to fight crime on the sea.

He also called on political parties to incorporate their vision and dedication to sustainable and responsible management of fisheries resources in their 2024 manifestos, demonstrating their commitment to this critical issue.

Mr Donkris noted that Ghana’s experience with the fishing closed season had served as a valuable lesson, contributing to the adoption of similar measures by neighboring countries, and appealed to Ghanaians to continue and improve the practice to allow the sea to replenish itself for a bumper catch.

Madam Anita Boateng Ameyaw, a Project Officer with FoN,

highlighted diversified livelihoods during and after the closed season and urged the Fisheries Enforcement Unit (FEU) to intensify their monitoring activities, especially post-closed season.

Source : Ghana News Agency