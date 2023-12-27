Foundation screens over 400 senior citizens at Gambibgo

The Ntuune Pogyua Foundation, a non-profit organization, has organized free health screening for the elderly at Gambibgo, a community in the Bolgatanga East District.

The beneficiaries, mostly 60years and above, were screened for early signs of dementia, Blood Pressures (BPs) and Random Blood Sugar (RBS) levels checked to rule out hypertension and diabetes.

The senior citizens also underwent head to toe physical examination, Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) for malaria parasites, while new entrants were registered on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and those with invalid NHIS cards were renewed.

The exercise, which was under the Foundation’s ‘Adopt a senior citizen project,’ ensured that those with minor ailments received medications, while those with serious medical conditions were referred to hospitals for further management.

Apart from the medical screening, the beneficiaries who trooped to the Gambibgo Health Centre, for screening, were served lunch packs as they sat waiting for their turns.

Dr Nadia Adongo Fynn, President of the Foundation, in an interview with journalists, recalled that the Foundation was launched in the community in December 2018 and named after a nickname of her father.

She said her father was popularly known as ‘Ntuune’ which in gurune language, means ‘My work or job’, which he became more known as Ntuune than his own name, and so when he passed away at the age of 105, we decided to set up a Foundation in his name’.

Dr Fynn, who is a Canadian-trained Gerontologist, emphasized that ‘I have a passion for old people, and that is why I set up the Foundation to use my knowledge and the skills that I learnt in Canada to help my own community’.

The Foundation’s President, in the company of Mr Mathew Silas Amoah, New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the area, said when the Foundation was launched, it took care of about 100 senior citizens, but the number had increased to over 500.

‘Some of these people do not get the opportunity to see any Doctor or Nurse until we d

o this screening. So, I feel that it is my duty to use the Foundation and the privilege I have, to do this screening for them.

‘Health is wealth, if you are healthy, you can do anything. So, I put more focus and emphasis on health than anything that I do,’ Dr Fynn, who is also the Deputy Director for Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, said.

Recounting the successes of the Foundation since its launch, she said ‘We were able to help some of the senior citizens who had diabetes and hypertension but didn’t know. Through the health screening, we were able to diagnose and put them on medications.’

She said after the exercise, volunteers of the Foundation would embark on home visits across the community to ensure the beneficiaries were properly cared for, and the Foundation would further assist those with prescriptions to buy their medications and support their medical reviews.

Dr Fynn expressed gratitude to her husband, friends and colleagues, ‘We did this because friends believe in my passion and

supported us to be able to get this done’.

Some senior citizens in interviews with the Ghana News Agency thanked Dr Fynn and her team for the health support they receive every year and prayed for God’s blessings for her to continue her good work.

