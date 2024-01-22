Forty-five businesses, individuals honoured at 4th Osabarimba Royal Awards

More than 45 businesses, institutions and individuals have been honoured by Osabarimba Royal Awards for distinguishing themselves in various fields towards the development of the ancient city of Cape Coast.

The Awards recognised the awardees for their exploits in business, tourism, media, education, health, beverage production, sports, among other areas of development.

The fourth edition of the annual event coincided with the 84th birthday of Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Oguaamanhen, and formed part of activities celebrating his 25th year on the throne.

Dubbed the ’25th Anniversary Edition’, the occasion was marinated in cultural magnificence characterised by music, dance, poetry, and captivating traditional dress code.

The award scheme was instituted four years ago by the Oguaa Traditional Council and the Ridge Royal Hotel to honour deserving persons and organisations to spur them on and motivate others in the spirit of making Cape Coast great.

In the business category, the Central Region Development

Commission (CEDECOM) was adjudged the Most Effective Public Sector Institution with the National Insurance Commission (NIC) emerging as the Most Friendly Organisation.

Latex Foam (Nana Zama) was awarded the Most Sustained Business while the Centre for Coastal Management of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) received the Most Outstanding Public Institution award.

Other winners were Sanford World Clinics, Best SSNIT Compliant; Hamza Abubakar Hassan/Hamza Electrical Shop, Best GRA Compliant; Jomars Cake School, Best Organisation Supporting Skill Development in Cape Coast; and Madam Nicholina Naa Yeye Aduamuah, Central Regional Head of NIC, Best Person Promoting Social Education in Cape Coast.

The media category saw Asaase Radio emerging the Media House of the Year and Madam Edwina Gilda Annan (Nyaniba) of the same station, the Most Outstanding Media personality of the Year.

Mr James Biney, the pioneer newspaper vendor selling papers for the past 53 years, was honoured as the Most Distinguished Newspaper Vend

or.

The Ewim Polyclinic received the Most Outstanding Health Facility award while Dr Evans Kofi Agebno received the Most Outstanding Health Personnel in the health category.

Similarly, the Best Allied Health Facility went to Firmer Eye Services.

The Most Fascinating Tourist Site was given to the Kakum National Park and the Most Popular Joint went to Hutchland City in the tourism category.

In Education, Mfantsipim School was adjudged the Best All Round Best SHS while the Ghana Library Authority was awarded for being the Best Institution Promoting Education in Cape Coast.

Mr Kwaw Paintsil Ansah, a distinguished filmmaker, writer, director, and producer was specially recognised, honoured and eulogised by Osabarimba Kwesi Atta who praised him for his peculiar creative works over the decades.

Honorary awards also went out to Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister for her outstanding support to the Omanhen and the Oguaa Traditional Area.

Other recipients were Prof Denis Worlanyo Aheto, Dir

ector of the Centre for Coastal Management, UCC; Dr Kwabena Sarpong, a former Deputy Central Regional Health Director; Mr Sati Ocran, Mr Thomas Yallo and Iddrisu Abdulai Donkor a former Registrar of the Emintsimadze Palace.

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta commended all organisations and individuals in Cape Coast for contributing to the development of the city in diverse ways and urged them to work even harder.

‘We appreciate your efforts because if you do your best and effort are not recognised, you may feel disenchanted and quit.

‘Whatever you do, do not think your work is not important. It could be your turn tomorrow and so let us all keep on working harder,’ he encouraged.

The Omanhen called for peace in the Traditional Area to give a chance to development.

‘Let conflict and enmity be a thing of the past among us,’ he appealed.

Nana Obiri Aduama I, the Nkosohen of the Oguaa Traditional Area, and General Manager of the Ridge Royal Hotel, observed that a lot of work remained undone, and it would require the coll

ective effort of residents to execute to ensure the progress of Cape Coast.

He also urged tertiary institutions in Cape Coast, especially UCC, to directly get themselves involved in transforming the city by visiting and engaging the various communities and teaching them new ways of doing things based on research.

He announced efforts by the Traditional Council and other stakeholders to institute a market day for Cape Coast.

Some awardees who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) were full of gratitude for the recognition and promised to double their efforts.

Mr Biney, the newspaper vendor, attributed his award to God, his passion, faithfulness, and honesty in his work.

‘I am very faithful, and I work very hard and so I am happy that I have been recognised. I encourage the youth to work diligently with honesty and sure they will succeed,’ he said.

Madam Nicholina Naa Yeye Adumuah, the Central Regional Head of NIC, what we did right was to be friendly to people who petitioned her office and solved their is

sues conclusively

‘Personally, I adopted the strategy of educating the public in the local language and I think that is what Nananom and the awards committee realised,’ she said.

Mrs Dorcas Lomotey of CEDECOM, who was full of excitement, noted that the Commission’s relentlessly effort at providing technical services to the development of the Central and Cape Coast won them the award.

‘This award is telling us to do more so that in the years ahead, we will still be recognised as the most effective public sector organisation,’ she said.

Mr Gabriel Nii Kommey Adams of UCC was given an honorary award for putting Cape Coast on the international map to receive the prestigious international citation of honour /Awards for exceptional academic performance in the Jacobs-Abbey Global Institute for Leadership Studies (JAGILS)

