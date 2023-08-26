Former President Mahama denounces false publications of wealth

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday denounced a publication in the media that he was the fourth richest person in Ghana and worth around $900 million. A statement issued by Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to former President Mahama, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Office of the former President: ‘Wish to state categorically that the publications are entirely false and baseless.’ The statement said Mr Mahama considered the publication as yet another attempt to discredit his reputation, cause disaffection for him, and undermine his leadership of selfless service. ‘These malicious publications from obvious political opponents would be expected as Ghana approaches the 2024 general election, an election Mr Mahama would win,’ it said. ‘We urge Ghanaians to disregard this false claim and any similar future publications.’ ‘Instead, we encourage the public to focus on holding the non- performing NPP Government accountable for its mismanagement of the economy and dissipation of state resources.’ Former President Mahama remained committed to an issue-based campaign that sought to salvage the country from the current administration, the statement said.

Source: Ghana News Agency