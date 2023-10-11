Former President Kufuor congratulates Kurt Okraku on re-election

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku following his re-election as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA). Mr. Okraku, has once been given the nod to lead the Association for a four-year period as a result of exploits made in his first term in office. The former President said he was excited with the development of football in Ghana, which was as a result of the commitment and dedication shown by the newly elected GFA President ‘I am very much aware of the energy you have brought into the Ghanaian game and wish to congratulate you on your re-election”. He said he was still of high hopes Mr. Kurt Okraku would put in more effort to put Ghana football at a better place. A delegation from the GFA paid a visit to the former President following the demise of his wife and former First Lady, Madam Theresa Kufuor.

Source: Ghana News Agency