Former Church of Pentecost Chairman passes on

The leadership of the Church of Pentecost has announced the death of Apostle Dr Michael Kwabena Ntumy, a former Chairman of the Church.

A statement signed by Apostle Samuel Gyau Obuobi, General Secretary of the Church, to the Ghana News Agency, said he died in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, ?2023.

‘Apostle Dr Ntumy was not only a revered man of God but also an inspirational leader.?

‘His commitment to the things of God was unparalleled, and his contributions to our church and community were significant,’ the statement said.?

The statement said Ntumy left an indelible mark on everyone who had the good fortune of crossing paths with him.?

‘We are deeply indebted to him for his selfless service, leadership, and tireless dedication to spreading God’s Word.’

The statement urged the public to pray for the widow and the bereaved family during the challenging time as they prepared for the funeral.

The statement appealed for the utmost respect for the privacy of the family as they endured his great

loss.

Source: Ghana News Agency