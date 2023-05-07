Foreign Minister participates in extraordinary sessions of Arab League Council in Cairo

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar took part in two extraordinary sessions of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Ministerial level held Sunday in Cairo.

These meetings focus on the latest developments in Sudan and Syria. The Palestinian cause, particularly on the commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the Al Nakba will also be tackled.

During the meetings, Tunisia stressed the need to reactivate mechanisms for joint Arab action to resolve these crises, while respecting the values of solidarity and mutual assistance.

In the margins of these meetings, the Foreign Minister held talks with many of his counterparts and heads of delegation, as well as with the Secretary General of the League of Arab States.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse