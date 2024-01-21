Foreign Minister meets with Tunisian expats living in Uganda



Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, Friday, met with several Tunisian expatriates who live in Kampala, Uganda as part of his participation in the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China.

During the meeting, Tunisian expatriates expressed willingness to support and boost the national economy, reads a statement of the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Sunday.

They spoke of their jobs in various sectors, namely in tourism, services, energy, public works and teaching, emphasizing the wide range of opportunities Uganda provides to the Tunisian community which could be seized to further develop bilateral cooperation in various areas, the same source adds.

«Both the Ministry and its representations abroad are doing the best they can to keep in touch with Tunisian expatriates and provide them with quality consular services they need,» the Foreign Minister said.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse