Foreign Minister meets Mayor of Nice



Mediterranean and regional cooperation and the twinning of Nice (France) with the city of Sousse (Tunisia) were at the heart of a meeting between Nabil Ammar, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, and Christian Estrosi, Mayor of Nice and President of the Metropole Nice Côte d’Azur.

The meeting was an opportunity to discuss the contribution of Tunisians to the economic and social life of the region.

The meeting was also attended by Lotfi Baalouchi, Tunisian consul general in Nice, and Riadh Jaidane, deputy speaker of the Assembly of People’s Representatives (ARP) and representative of Tunisians abroad.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse