Foreign Affairs Ministry sensitises Western North youth on ECOWAS protocols

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in collaboration with Media Response, a Civil Society Organisation, has held a training workshop on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocols for students, youth groups and identifiable associations in the Western North Region.

It was to educate participants on the ECOWAS protocols, their operations and conventions, and how best to understand the movement of persons and goods in the sub-region.

They were taken through the mandate and functions of the Regional Integration Bureau, overview of ECOWAS and its protocol on free movements, rights of residence and establishment, the Youth Policy, prospects and achievements among others.

Mrs Perpetua Dufu, the Coordinating Director, Multilateral and International Organisations, Foreign Affairs Ministry, in an address read on behalf of the sector minister, said the Ministry stood as a cornerstone of Ghana’s foreign policy and remained a testament to fostering collaboration and unity wit

hin the sub-region.

She said ECOWAS had been steadfast in its dedication to fostering economic collaboration among member states to elevate the living standards of the people.

She, however, expressed worry over the recent military take-overs in the sub-region, and said those incidents had stained the credibility of ECOWAS.

‘While discontent towards ECOWAS is palpable, now more than ever, there is a pressing need for member states to unite. Despite the hurdles, we must preserve, uphold peace, security, and economic growth in the region,’ Mrs Dufu said.

She urged Ghanaians to stand as a pillar of stability and prevent any domino effect of instability because the citizenry had a shared responsibility to ensure that peace and security prevailed.

Ghana’s interest remained aligned with the ECOWAS Commission, she said, adding that the Ministry would continue to collaborate with ECOWAS member states to address ongoing challenges in the sub-region.

On the ECOWAS protocols, Mrs Dufu mentioned some conventions and

agreements that fostered democracy and good governance, political stability and accountability within member states.

Others also facilitated free movement across borders, which had expanded market access for trade and investments for member states.

She, therefore, encouraged the youth to take advantage of the numerous benefits that came with Ghana’s membership of the Community help better their socio-economic wellbeing.

Mr Ebenezer Amoah, Chief Director, Western North Regional Coordinating Council, on behalf of the Regional Minister, commended the Foreign Affairs Ministry for bringing the activities of ECOWAS closer to the youth in the region.

Nana Elluo Panin III, Chief of Nsuansua, who chaired the programme, expressed worry over the introduction of illicit drugs being sold on open markets by foreigners and appealed to the Ministry to crack down on those involved in the act.

The programme was attended by students from all senior high schools and tertiary institutions in the region, National Service Pers

onnel, and youth groups among others.

Source: Ghana News Agency