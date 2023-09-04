Food security, AI at heart of 5th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit

Blue economy, food security, artificail intelligence (AI), assistive technology (AT), social protection and health will be the main themes of the 5th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit (November 6-7 in Nouakchott, Mauritania). The summit will discuss mechanisms to boost inter-Arab social and economic cooperation and foster the implementation of projects and initiatives to support development and improve living conditions of citizens in Arab countries, the Trade and Export Development Ministry said following the latest meeting of the Arab Economic and Social Council Meeting (August 29 in Cairo). The preparatory meeting of the summit, attended by Trade and Export Development Minister Kalthoum Ben Rejeb, stressed the the importance of following up in the next summit the implementation of the resolutions of previous Arab Economic and Social Development Summits. There is also need to focus on issues related to regional trade and economic integration, the development of the Arab free trade area, customs cooperation, the Arab Strategy for Sustainable Energy 2030, etc.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse