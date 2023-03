Flood: FG to relocate 10,000 persons in Kogi

The Federal Government is to relocate 10,000 persons in Mosun Community in Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi following the rampaging activities of the River Benue during raining season. Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa, the Managing Director of the Hydro-Electricity Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), made this known during a tour of the affected communities in Mosun. Yelwa said that the relocation of the affected communities became imperative sequel to the negative impact of the 2022 flood in the affected communities as villagers had to desert their homes for safety. ‘We will begin construction of buildings that would accommodate the affected villagers in two weeks if we are shown the piece of land by the traditional ruler and the Bassa Local Government authorities. ‘What we are afraid of is the flood for 2023, going by the prediction of NiMet, which says this year’s rain would be heavier than that of 2022, which may mean more flood than what we experienced. ‘Here we are at the site, and you can see for yourselves the levels of damaging activities of the River Benue in these communities within Mosun kingdom. We have to do something to save their lives and make their living worthwhile. ‘As soon as the authorities show us the piece of land to relocate them, we shall begin construction work immediately. We are ready to move our equipment to the river banks to start work on controlling the ravaging erosion activities, ‘ the MD said. Earlier, the traditional ruler of the Mosun Kingdom, Alhaji Burka Ali, told the HYPPADEC boss and his entourage that the 2022 flood was very devastating. ‘No fewer than 10,000 people were displaced by the 2022 flood. In fact, land space of over 300 metre was washed away by the flood. ‘As for the piece of land for the resettlement of my unfortunate people, we have already selected a piece of land to show HYPPADEC. ‘I am short of words. We appreciate the commission and the Federal Government for this show of love and concern to the people of my kingdom. ‘We are ready to cooperate with HYPPADEC to see that the resettlement programme is a success for the good of our fellow brothers and sisters as well as our children, who have suffering due the flood, ‘ Ali said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit to Mosun kingdom was spiced with the award of chieftaincy title to the HYPPADEC boss and Alhaji Isa Ozi-Salami, the Kogi Representative on the governing board of the commission. While Yelwa was crowned as the ‘Ondaihi’ (Galadima) of Bassa Land, Ozi-Salami was crowned the ‘Oniereza Ogbanyi of Mozum kingdom. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria