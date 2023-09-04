Five arrested in Walvis Bay for alleged drug possession

Four suspects were arrested in Walvis Bay on Friday after allegedly being found on possession of drugs worth N.dollars 5 320 during a police search, the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has reported.

NamPol, in a crime report on Sunday, said the four suspects, whose ages ranged from 25 to 56, were allegedly found in possession of 46 grams of marijuana and 81 half-tablets of Mandrax around 19h00 in Plein Street.

The suspects were expected to appear before the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In a similar incident, a 19-year-old male culprit was allegedly arrested for being in possession of six pieces of crack cocaine valued at N.dollars 600 after a police search in Narraville on Friday.

The suspect was apprehended around 21h00 in Sipper Street, NamPol reported.

He was set to appear before the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency