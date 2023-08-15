Fisheries products: Tunisia’s exports dip

Exports of fisheries products until the end of May amounted to 12,870 tonnes with a total value of TND 253 million against 12,910 tonnes totalling TND 260 million during the same period last year, posting 0.3% and 2.7% drops in volume and value. The average export price fell to TND 19.6/kg from TND 20.1/kg in 2022, data published by the National Observatory of Agriculture (French: ONAGRI) show. This is the result of downward trend in prices of oysters (one of the most important exported species), shellfish and canned fisheries. Tunisia exports to 39 countries, mainly Italy with 35.4% of the total value), Libya (19.3%), the UAE (12.6%) and Spain (10.7%). However, Tunisia’s fishery imports amounted at the end of May nearly 28,800 tonnes (TND 165.5 million) against 26,000 tonnes (TND 150 million) during the same period last year. Tunisia saw its imports edge up 10.8% in volume and 10% in value. However, import prices remained steady compared to 2022 (TND 5.7/kg). The foreign trade balance of fisheries showed a surplus of TND 87.5 million against TND 110 during the same period in 2022, i.e. down 20.5%.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse