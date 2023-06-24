FIFA sets roadmap towards 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has begun processes towards hosting a successful World Cup tournament in 2026. The football body in a video conference on Friday, approved the regulations for the World Cup 2026, preliminary competition which kicks off September this year. Mr. Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA speaking at the event said the world party would have a great impact on football and also nations across the globe. ‘With 48 teams participating in the next FIFA World Cup, the tournament would have an unprecedented impact on world football, especially as more nations would have the opportunity to secure their place to shine on the global stage.’ The association was still working to put things in place to make the next edition a memorable one, with new introductions. Three North American countries, USA, Canada and Mexico would for the first time host a joint World Cup tournament in 16 cities.

Source: Ghana News Agency