FEMA GRAS status for Sweegen’s sweet protein brazzein technology

Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global sweetness and flavor innovator, Sweegen has announced that its highly sought-after sweet protein Ultratia brazzein technology received the Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) status from the Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association (FEMA).

“Our customers and the industry have eagerly anticipated our brazzein FEMA GRAS status, and now we are excited to offer it as the star sweet protein in our Sweetensify Flavors Collection,” said Luca Giannone, SVP of Sales. “We’re pleased to demonstrate our Ultratia brazzein in the newly launched Sweetensify Flavors Collection at the IFT First trade show in Chicago July 17-19, 2023.”

Brands are encouraged to visit Sweegen’s food and beverage application team at IFT First, the Sweegen booth, located at the South Building — S1619 — IFT, for a sensory experience and learn how it can easily fit into their food and beverage products.

Sweegen is the first to attain FEMA GRAS status and to produce brazzein commercially globally. The designation is important because it allows manufacturers to use Sweegen’s Sweetensify Flavors confidently, including the novel sweet protein brazzein in their product formulations.

Brazzein’s unique characteristics make it special, and its commercialization and scaling have been challenging until now. Brazzein is a rare sweet protein that originates from the fruit of the West African climbing plant, oubli. To produce brazzein sustainably, Sweegen uses a proprietary precision fermentation process, which creates clean high-purity ingredients.

“This important milestone in food and beverage creation symbolizes Sweegen delivering on its promise to brands for opening doors to scalable state-of-the-art technology for creating better-for-everyone food and beverages,” said Hadi Omrani, VP of technical and regulatory affairs. “The FEMA GRAS status is a testament to the safety of brazzein as a flavor modifier that our customers can trust to explore new and exciting taste-modulating solutions.”

Sweetensify Flavors for taste modulation improves and modulates a variety of taste attributes, which can help brands push the boundaries of healthier product innovation. Brazzein’s exceptional formulation qualities inspired Sweegen to launch Sweentisify Flavors in April 2023. It is the newest flavor tool starring its novel sweet protein Ultratia brazzein, which also features thaumatin II and other unique proteins.

“Sweegen’s product development teams have discovered remarkable synergies between Sweetensify Flavors and our Signature Stevia systems,” said Casey McCormick, VP of global innovation.

Sweet proteins like brazzein have an affinity for different taste receptors on the tongue, especially the receptor known as T1R3, which is associated with both umami and sweetness perception. Leveraging this unique attribute, Sweetensify Flavors will enable product developers to maintain the quality of characteristic flavors and sweetness while reducing the amount of sugar they use in products.

“Sweegen’s Ultratia brazzein has received great feedback from our customers during the initial formulations phase and tastings,” said Casey McCormick, VP of global innovation. “Now, the timing of the FEMA GRAS status perfectly coincides with the launch of Sweegen’s Sweetensify Flavors, which offers the best sensory experience in better-for-everyone products.”

Sweegen recently attained FEMA GRAS status for thaumatin II, a sweet protein complementary to brazzein. With the addition of brazzein, Sweegen continues to expand its portfolio of safe and effective taste modulating flavors that can help food and beverage manufacturers meet the demand for healthier and delicious products to align with consumers’ holistic approaches to wellness.

About Sweegen

Sweegen provides sweet-taste solutions for food and beverage manufacturers around the world.

We are on a mission to reduce sugar and artificial sweeteners in the global diet. Partnering with customers, we create delicious zero-sugar products that consumers love. With the best modern sweeteners in our portfolio, such as Bestevia® Rebs B, D, E, I, M, and N, and sweet proteins brazzein and thaumatin, along with our deep knowledge of flavor modulators and texturants, Sweegen delivers market-leading solutions that customers want, and consumers prefer. Well. Into the Future.

