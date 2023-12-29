Feed The Hungry in Your Community fetes people of Ayensuano District



Mr Prince Nsoh, the Board of Director of the Feed the Hungry in Your Community, a non-governmental organisation has promised the people of Ayensuano District in the Eastern of the establishment of a vocational centre for persons with disability.

He said preparation was underway to acquire some acres of land at Marfokrom and Kyekyewere in the District for the project.

Mr Nsoh made the pledge in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Nsawam after the NGO in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare, Community Development, and the Ghana Education Service organised a Christmas party for the people.

It was dubbed: ‘HOPE On a Plate: Reach Out Communities – 2023.’

The event drew thousands of people including people living with disabilities, the aged and children from Nsawam Central, Adoagyiri, Ahodwo, Otukwadjo, Fotobi, Buokrom, Kofisa, Nkyenekyene Amanfro, Djankrom, Sekyikrom, Osae Djan Darkokrom, Akwamu Dobro (Nsumia), Prisons, Panpaso, Akufokrom, Kwakyekrom, among others.

Mr Michael Boahene, t

he Project Manager of the Feed The Hungry In Your Community said when the vocational centre project was completed it would offer several skills trainings to persons with developmental challenges to prevent them from begging on the streets.

Mr Patrick Oppong, the Director of the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Social Welfare commended the NGO for organising the programme to refresh the poor and vulnerable in the area.

He said the organisation’s plan of establishing a vocational centre was laudable and called on the government and other NGOs to support the initiative.

Feed The Hungry In Your Community is a non-profit organisation established on December 25, 2021, by Madam Angela Adobea Parry to empower the neglected ones in communities and eliminate hunger by emphasizing Sustainable Development Goal ‘2’.

It was also to improve the health of people living with developmental disabilities in communities by providing them with good nutritional meals, behavioural services, special education and activities, empowermen

t programmes and residential services.

Source: Ghana News Agency