Farmerworker allegedly commits suicide by shooting at Otavi

A 47-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with a hunting rifle at a game farm in the Otavi district on Saturday morning.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Unit Commander for Community Affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Sunday said the deceased was identified by his relatives on Saturday as David Tuutaleni Ndeyamo Nanjemba, who was employed at the game farm.

“Nanjemba allegedly committed suicide shortly after a telephone conversation with his employer, and he had allegedly revealed his plan of killing himself to his employer in that conversation,” Mbeha said.

No suicide note was found, Mbeha said.

In a separate but similar incident, Mbeha confirmed that the lifeless body of a woman found hanging on a tree in Camp Five bushes at Otjiwarongo on Friday afternoon was on Saturday identified by close relatives as that of 48-year-old Felesmine Tamukondjo Johannes.

“Her body was found by a cattle herder on Friday at 14h10 while it was still hanging from a tree with a rope intact around the neck,” she said.

No foul play is suspected in both incidents and police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency