Family Minister visits Manouba Elderly Centre



Tunis: Minister of Family, Women, Children and the Elderly Amel Belhaj Moussa, Monday, made a visit to the Manouba Elderly Center accompanied by local governor Mohamed Cheikh Rouhou .

The minister inspected the accommodation conditions in the center which currently hosts 83 elders ( 53 men and 30 women). She also learnt about the types of health services provided to them as well as the meals served during the month of Ramadan within the establishment.

Various maintenance works in the center have been carried out since last March with a budget of more than 3.6 MD.

The minister insisted on providing better healthcare treatment to the center’s residents.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse