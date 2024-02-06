Experts call for need to shift from fragmented sectoral development interventions to integrated and sustainable resources



It is imperative to abandon fragmented sectoral development interventions and adopt integrated and sustainable management of resources (water, energy and food), taking into account the interdependence between these various ecosystems, in order to achieve sustainable development that is resilient to the various threats, notably climate change, according to a thematic session on the Water-Energy-Food-Environment Nexus WEFE, organised on Tuesday in Tunis as part of the 5th Mediterranean Water Forum.

Taking the floor, Chairman of the Global Water Partnership-Mediterranean (GWP-MED) Michael Scoullos called on this occasion for an international and regional paradigm shift towards sustainable food systems that adopt the WEFE Nexus approach, devised by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Under this approach, water, energy, food and ecosystem are no longer considered as seperated and isolated elements, but rather as interconnected componenets. The water is necessary to produce food and energy, while ener

gy is necessary for storing and distributing food and extracting, transporting and treating water.

All these components need to be preserved through a cross-functional approach based on rational resource management.

Scoullos considers that sector-based approaches are no longer sufficient to meet challenges like water scarcity, biodiversity loss, food and energy security and social inclusion, which can only be solved through a clear understanding of the interconnections and meaningful trade-offs between water, energy, food and ecosystem sectors.

The official further indicated that the WEFE Nexus approach is crucial to achieve the transition to a green economy and a sustainable development at the countries’ level and it can also encourage climate resilience on a Mediterranean scale, through integrated practices for the security of natural resources.

He pointed out in this regard, to the need for a high-level political will to implement such approach, supported by a system of cross-sector governance involvin

g all stakeholders, including the private sector.

He also sees that technological innovation and nature-based solutions can support such an approach and minimise the costs of sustainable management and that there is also need for financial innovation to set up the necessary funding mechanisms for the Nexus WEFE’s solutions.

Taking part in the debate, representative of the Ministry of the Environment Hedi Chebili underlined the importance of such a multidisciplinary approach which, through the interconnections it establishes between various resources, helps to make ecosystems more resilient to current climatic, demographic and urban changes.

He pointed to the need for a better understanding of the situation in order to identify needs and implement appropriate actions, specifying in this regard that the National Strategy for Ecological Transition devised by the Ministry reserves its axis 3 for the preservation of ecosystems and the reinforcement of interactions between their various components.

Taking the f

loor, representative of the Société Nationale d’Exploitation et de Distribution des Eaux (SONEDE) Imed Ben Lili affirmed that SONEDE undertakes thourgh its infrastructure projects, notably those related to seawater desalination, to adopt an approach that combines different resources, notably water and energy, adding that the goal in the future is to further develop the use of renewables under these projects.

SONEDE is also open to all aproaches establishing effective interconnections and interactions between water, energy and food resources, and encouraging green and blue economies and sustainable development.

In order to implement such approach, Ben Lili said there is need to avoid isolated approaches, establish coordination mechanisms between the various stakeholders (interministerial committees, etc.), collect all the necessary data and analyse it using ICT and artificial intelligence, draw up integrated master plans, provide training and raise the necessary funding.

The 5th Mediterranean Water Forum is

held in Tunis on February 5-7, at the initiative of SONEDE, the Institut Méditerranéen de l’Eau (IME) and the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM).

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse