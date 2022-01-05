Expereo Appoints Ben Elms as Chief Revenue Officer

New addition strengthens executive management team of Amsterdam based global network company

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Expereo, the world’s leading provider of Global Internet, Cloud Access Optimization, SASE, and SD-WAN services, has today announced the appointment of Ben Elms as Chief Revenue Officer. Elms’ s overarching brief is to lead the Sales and go-to-market transformation across all channels and drive the expansion and adoption of Expereo’s services globally.

Elms brings more than 20 years of operational expertise and leadership in the telecommunications industry. Most recently, he served as the Group Director (CEO) at Vodafone Global Enterprise, a division of Vodafone Group Plc, a leading international wireless and wireline operator. Whilst there, he was responsible for leading global team managing relationships with multinational customers around the globe. During his tenure, the business outperformed the market with strong EBITDA performance and delivered significant improvements in customer and employee satisfaction whilst driving a program of operational efficiencies.

With his strong market experience, customer track record, and breadth of international expertise, he is a significant hire for the company as it continues its global growth and development.

Commenting on the appointment Irwin Fouwels, CEO at Expereo, said,

“Ben exhibits all the trademarks of a great leader, a true team player with super-strong commercial acumen and operational experience whilst demonstrating a relentless focus on the needs of the customer. Over the last few years, we see enterprises becoming even more cloud and internet-centric. Expereo has established a global leadership position in the highly attractive global cloud and software-defined networking market. I am very excited to have Ben join our company to continue our global go-to-market transformation. I am looking forward to a great partnership to take Expereo to further heights.”

On joining the Expereo, Elms said:

“I am honored to be appointed as Expereo’s first Chief Revenue Officer and to lead the next phase of growth. Expereo is on an exciting journey and has developed a unique market leadership position. My immediate focus will be on serving our customers as we continue to invest and expand our market position and in building operational excellence in our go-to-market. I look forward to speaking and meeting with employees, customers, and partners and working with Irwin and the team to take the business forward in a market that has a huge opportunity.”

Elms’ appointment comes after a sustained period of acquisition and expansion for Expereo, which will continue into 2022. With Elms added to its executive management team, the business will look to further consolidate its position as a leading player in the market – delivering simplified global networks while delighting customers with the seamless delivery of complementary services from one trusted supplier

About Expereo

Expereo is the leading provider of managed network solutions, including Global internet connectivity, SD-WAN, SASE, and Cloud Access Optimization services. Expereo is the trusted partner of 30% of Fortune 500 companies and powers enterprise and government sites worldwide, helping to enhance every business’ productivity with flexible and optimal Internet performance. In Feb 2021, Vitruvian Partners international growth capital and buyout firm acquired a majority stakeholding in Expereo, alongside the leading European private equity firm Apax Partners SAS and company management.

