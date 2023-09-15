Expat remittances and tourism revenues account for almost half of Tunisia’s forex reserves

Remittances from Tunisians abroad and tourism revenues account for almost half of Tunisia’s foreign exchange reserves, according to financial and monetary indicators published by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) on Friday.

These indicators show that on September 10, 2023, remittances from Tunisians abroad reached TND 5,308 million, while the value of tourism receipts on the same date was TND 5,391.2 million, representing foreign receipts of around TND 10.7 billion dinars or 40.2% of net foreign currency assets estimated at TND 26,601.9 million, equivalent to 117 days of imports.

Statistics show a remarkable improvement in all external sector indicators. Cumulative tourism receipts up to September 10, 2023 increased by TND 1,690.4 million compared to 2022.

Remittances from Tunisians abroad increased by nearly TND 246.2 million, accompanied by a remarkable increase in foreign exchange reserves of TND 2,799.3 million, equivalent to 5 days of imports.

These positive results were achieved despite the decline in foreign loans granted to Tunisia, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Finance, taking into account that the cumulative external debt servicing, according to the BCT, is estimated at TND 6,653.1 million.

External revenues, in particular remittances from Tunisians abroad and revenues from tourism, one of the main pillars of Tunisia’s external sector, have contributed to a 2.01% appreciation of the dinar against the dollar, with the dollar currently trading at 3.13 dinars.

The dinar’s exchange rate against the Japanese yen has appreciated by 4.13%, while it has depreciated against the euro and the Moroccan dirham, according to the BCT.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse