Europe Resettlement: January – December 2019

In 2019, just over 33,800 refugees were submitted by UNHCR for resettlement1 to 20 countries in Europe.2 This represents a 5% increase from the total submissions in 2018; and was nearly double the average rate of 17,800 submissions per year during the previous 10 years. Three countries that received smaller numbers of resettlement submissions in 2018 have not received submissions during 2019.3 Europe’s proportion of UNHCR facilitated resettlement submissions globally in 20194 was 41%. Between 2009 and 2016, this proportion increased from 10% to 18%, before substantially increasing to 52% during 2017 and 40% during 2018. The increase in 2017 is primarily due to a significant decrease globally in the scale of some States’ resettlement programmes, most notably by the United States of America, in parallel with an increase of resettlement places made available by European States.

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees