EU Ministers Discussed Challenges Of Migration From Third Countries

“The migratory situation in the European Union (EU) is strained,” the member states’ justice and home affairs ministers agreed, at their Council meeting here yesterday.

“There is an urgent need to strengthen the external borders, increase returns, and prevent irregular migration,” they said, according to a statement, issued by the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU.

“Difficulties in returning third country nationals, who are not entitled to stay in the EU, is a major challenge for many member states. Current return rates are not acceptable, and negatively affect the reception capacity, as well as, the legitimacy of (the EU states’) national asylum and migration systems,” the statement said.

The ministers agreed on the need for more effective cooperation with countries of origin, and for comprehensive migration partnerships and effective readmission agreements with third countries to prevent irregular migration and improve returns.

They agreed that the EU should use both positive incentives and restrictive measures, and that all relevant policy areas, such as visa policy, development cooperation, trade and diplomatic relations, must be used.

The EU member states also support the introduction of restrictive visa measures, in relation to third countries that do not cooperate on returns, the statement said.

The two-day informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers, which also addressed the fight against organised crime in the digital age, ends today.

