Eswatini citizens targeted in robbery on Onhuno-Eenhana road

A 63-year-old man and 50-year-old woman from Eswatini were robbed of cash and various items on the Onhuno-Eenhana road in the Ohangwena Region on Friday.

The Namibian Police Force in a crime report on Sunday said the incident occurred around 11h00. It is alleged that the victims withdrew money from an ATM in Oshikango, and while they were driving to Rundu from Oshikango, three unidentified suspects overtook their vehicle, indicating that the victims’ vehicle had a defect.

“The victims pulled over and got out to inspect the vehicle. The suspects then attacked them and stole their belongings, including cash (N.dollars 6 000 and US.dollars 185), credit cards, and iPhones, the values of which are yet to be determined,” it said.

The suspects fled the scene in a sedan. No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident reported at Swakopmund, 22-year-old Bockky Amwaalwa’s body was found in Iipumbu ya Shilongo Street in Mondesa around 02h30 on Saturday.

He was stabbed in the left thigh and in his back, resulting in his death. His body was discovered by police officers during routine patrol duties.

No suspect has been identified and the police appealed to the public for information that could lead to the identification of any potential suspects in the case.

In a similar case, 26-year-old Tarakovandu Tjimuhiva was struck and killed by a taxi on Sunday while walking on the side of the road in Otjiwarongo.

According to the police, the 32-year-old taxi driver was subjected to an alcohol test and was allegedly found to be above the legal limit. He was set to appear in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The police also reported that a 28-year-old man was arrested after he unlawfully and intentionally killed a springbok on communal land without a permit in the Tses area.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In a similar case, a 44-year-old Angolan citizen was found in possession of 20 kilogrammes of dried game meat on a farm near Otjiwarongo on Friday.

The suspect was arrested and was expected to appear in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency