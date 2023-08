Algerian club Entente Sportive Setif arrived in Ain Draham on Tuesday for their second pre-season training camp for the 2023-2024 season that will last until September 6, the club announced. ES Setif have 28 players, as well as technical, medical and administrative staff. The club is coached by Abdelkader Omrani.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse