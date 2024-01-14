Equatorial Guinea holds Nigeria, to leave west African giants frustrated



Equatorial Guinea picked a vital point against Nigeria in the second group game, as the two sides settled for a one all game in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Group A matches at Ebimpe’s Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

It was the Guineans who took the lead in in the 36th minute, with composed finish by Ivan Salvador in the 36th minute.

However, the celebration was short-lived as Nigerian hitman, Victor Osimhen levelled up with a difficult header that found its way into an empty net to salvage a point for the Nigerians.

With the crowd behind them, Nigeria went in search of the second and were almost rewarded in the 45th minute when Moses Simon’s well struck effort came off the upright to the relief of Equatorial Guinea.

Coming in the second half, both sides hardly troubled each other’s goals, with both set of defenders doing well to remain disciplined.

Up next for Nigeria is a clash that all of Africa will be waiting for with bated breath as they take on tournament hosts, Cote d

‘Ivoire who opened their campaign with a clinical 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau on Saturday evening.

Equatorial Guinea on the other hand will be encouraged by the point when they face a wounded Guinea-Bissau.

The results sees Group A being led by Cote d’Ivoire while Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria are a point above Guinea-Bissau.

Source: Ghana News Agency