Envisaged mine at Leonardville could reduce stock theft:Nganate

The development of the envisaged uranium mine at Leonardville village in the Omeheke Region, will alleviate poverty and drastically reduce incidences of stock theft, which has become a major concern in the area.

This was the view of the region’s Governor, Pijoo Nganate during the official opening of the Uranium One office at the village on Thursday.

According to Nganate, the region this year, recorded N.dollars 5.8 million in livestock theft while only N.dollars 2.3 million has been recovered.

Nganate said poverty is a contributing factor to the high numbers in stock theft as villagers are hungry and desperate to do everything to feed their families.

“Farmers can only be alleviated of the problem of theft if an opportunity for locals to work and earn a living that does not require stealing is developed.

Any economic development in Leonardville will have beneficial spill over effects that will benefit other villages and towns,” he said.

Meanwhile, the governor advised the residents who are for and against the uranium in-situ mining currently in the pipeline for Leonardville to come together and find solutions.

“Advocating for the mine’s approval by the government will help alleviate poverty in the village, which is the main concern for the village’s and region’s high rate of stock theft,” he said.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Inspector Lina Binga on the sideline of the ceremony confirmed to Nampa that stock theft has become out of control and a major concern for the police as a problem that is rapidly worsening at the village in surrounding farms.

”The rate at which locals are stealing, butchering, and selling livestock to support their families or feed their addiction has become a major issue for my officers. Because the residents in this area have no other source of money, they resort to crime. People such as police officers, nurses, and teachers are already employed in this area. There are no opportunities for our people other than these specialists,” she added.

She said through the mine, residents will earn an honest income rather than resorting to crime and violence as a means of life.

Headspring Investments is the Namibian subsidiary of Uranium One, which is a subsidiary of Rosatom, the Russian state-owned nuclear energy company.

The company’s exploration has now been halted for nearly a year while it applies for and receives approval from the government for extraction and mining rights.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency