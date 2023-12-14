‘Environmental Education for a Sustainable Mediterranean’ (EdenMed) closes Thursday in Tunis

The strategic project «Environmental Education for a Sustainable Mediterranean» (EdenMed), launched on October 28, 2021, by the National Environmental Protection Agency (ANPE) in collaboration with the region of Sicily (Italy) was closed on Thursday in Tunis.

The project, which is funded by the European Union and is part of the cross-border cooperation programme between Tunisia and Italy (2014-2020), seeks to encourage students, young people and civil society activists to join a global educational approach integrating environmental protection and waste recovery. It also aims to develop an educational guide and digital media to raise awareness about the importance of these practices.

ANPE Director General, Mohamed Naceur Jeljeli, affirmed that this project which involves the Ministries of Education and Higher Education and Scientific Research aims to integrate the pedagogy of environmental education into the school system as well as ensure the training of trainers who will carry out this mission.

He pointed

out that the main component of the project is that relating to the development of the educational guide which will serve as a reference for the integration of environmental education in the school system, stressing the importance of this approach in strengthening the degree of commitment of children and young generations to the issue of the environment and the main environmental challenges facing the planet in general and the country in particular, such as water stress, management of natural resources, climate change and waste management.

He pointed out that «the use of new technologies alone will not be enough to overcome environmental challenges such as water stress, management of natural resources, climate change and waste management,» stressing the need to disseminate the values and principles of good environmental education among young people.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse