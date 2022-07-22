Enernet Global selected to build, own and operate hybrid power plant for Global Atomic’s Dasa mine in Niger

Company will complete early engineering prior to constructing, owning and operating hybrid power plant to offset 35% of carbon emissions

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enernet Global Inc. (“Enernet”), a leading hybrid independent power producer, has commenced early engineering for a hybrid power plant for the Dasa Project currently under development by Global Atomic Corporation (“GLO”). Upon completion, Enernet will build, own, operate and maintain the hybrid power plant at the Dasa site in the Republic of Niger.

The early engineering works include solution optimization, equipment selection, preliminary design and configuration of the Sonichar grid network connection. This agreement enables the parties to engage collaboratively and builds certainty into GLO’s project budget and program. Enernet will complete the early engineering in late 2022 following which the construction phase of the power plant is scheduled to begin.

Once operating, the mine will require 12 MW of consistent power and Enernet will deliver a hybrid power plant including 16 MW solar, 15 MW battery energy storage, a 16 MW back-up diesel generation plant and advanced controls integrated with grid power provided by the Niger Government owned Sonichar utility. The system will provide approximately 35% of power requirements from renewables, making Dasa one of the greenest operations in Africa, abating 27,000 tonnes of CO 2 e per annum.

Enernet is focused on decarbonizing the world’s supply chains and will own and operate a hybrid plant that meets GLO’s energy needs while maximizing renewable generation at no capital cost to GLO. The project will be delivered by Enernet’s Africa team, headquartered in Johannesburg. Enernet also has operations in Australia, Caribbean and the Philippines and works across mining, commercial and industrial, island development and remote community projects.

Stephen Roman, Chairman and CEO of Global Atomic commented, “Our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment is absolute. At the Dasa Project, the flagship of our uranium division, we will produce uranium for nuclear power generation and to help countries reach their zero carbon targets. We are committed to develop Dasa as the largest and highest grade uranium producer in Africa and Enernet will help us to become one of the mining industry’s leaders in low emissions. Enernet’s approach will help reduce our up-front capital costs, support Niger by engaging its state-owned utility Sonichar as our primary energy source, introduce solar as a legacy to the region and utilize our own generators as a backup for the health and safety of our workers and to assure our investors that we will be able to operate continuously without interruption.”

“We are honoured to work with Global Atomic on this journey and salute their commitment to a low-carbon future. This will be one of the greenest operations in sub-Saharan Africa,” said Paul Matthews, Enernet’s CEO. “This is another big step by our Africa team to deliver sustainable, renewable projects and drive toward our vision to decarbonize supply chains around the world.”

Matthew Silvester, Enernet’s Director of Development for Africa, added, “We are excited to begin engineering works, with start-up generation scheduled in 2022 and the hybrid plant to be delivered in 2023. This marks another major step towards green generation as a standard in Africa and brings benefits to the customer, the local community and shareholders.”

About Enernet Global Inc

Enernet Global is a distributed energy service provider that finances, builds, owns and operates microgrids and drives the adoption of renewable energy, battery storage and energy efficiency solutions that displace CO 2 emissions. Built on the company’s proprietary software platform, Enernet Global’s Energy-as-a-Service offering benefits on and off-grid customers by providing less expensive, more resilient power solutions at no capital outlay for customers.

Enernet has operations in Australia, the Philippines, the Caribbean and Sub-Saharan Africa, where it focuses on power solutions for sectors that include island development, mining, commercial and industrial, remote communities, agriculture, utilities and hospitality.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation (www.globalatomiccorp.com) is a publicly listed company (“Global Atomic” or the “Company”; TSX: GLO; Frankfurt: G12; OTCQX: GLATF) which provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company’s Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger, the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates Yellowcake production to commence by the end of 2024. Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.

