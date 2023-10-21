Energy challenges at heart of 2nd International Fair of Energy Transition

The second edition of the International Fair of Energy Transition «SITE 2023″ will be held from October 25 to 27 at the headquarters of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA), on the initiative of the National Chamber of Photovoltaic Unions (CSPV), in partnership with the Borj Cedria Technopark and with the support of projects from the GIZ Energy and Climate Programme. This second edition, which will be attended by key national and international stakeholders in the energy sector, aims to promote the energy transition, foster partnerships and raise awareness of technologies, innovations and financing opportunities, according to a CSPV press release. Several exhibitions, a series of thematic conferences, a round table and a technical workshop are on the agenda. Strategic, political, technical and financial aspects will be addressed at the conferences by experts from the energy and financial sectors, with the active participation of civil society and technical training centres. The main topics to be discussed will be the achievements and challenges of the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors, innovation, energy storage, electric mobility and financing the energy transition. Participants will have the opportunity to meet the various players in the energy value chain, including public enterprises, distributors and renewable energy equipment manufacturers, in a single exhibition space. Tunisia has revised its target for the share of renewable energy in electricity generation from 30% to 35% by 2030. The goal is to have 8,530 MW of renewable energy capacity for electricity generation by 2035. Energy efficiency and the extensive use of renewable energy are the main ways the country is focusing on to further control primary energy demand.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse