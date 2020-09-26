EmPowering Africa’s Most Vulnerable – Access to Solar Energy in Complex Crises
Half of Africa’s population lack access to electricity. This has vast implications on people’s health and safety, education, social inequality and economic growth. Displaced people are particularly vulnerable and solar power can be part of the solution.
This new report, published by NORCAP and Boston Consulting Group, shows what actions and actors are needed to accelerate the use of clean energy among displaced and host communities.
Source: Norwegian Capacity